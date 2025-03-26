Aussie indie-pop favourites The Jungle Giants have released their latest music video for “Hold My Hand” and confirmed frontman Sam Hales is back on track after a recent accident and “big scare.”

The band have unveiled a beautifully understated music video for the track, their latest single inspired by “positive memories that changed [frontman Sam Hales] for the better.”

Filmed within Melbourne’s historic Dovers Building, the visuals are a stylish addition to the band’s energetic vibe. The award-winning film production company behind the “Hold My Hand” video, Swag Films, is also behind the videos for DMA’S “Forever” and Confidence Man’s “Holiday”.

The upbeat release arrives just weeks after a concerning motor accident involving Hales. Thankfully, Hales has confirmed he’s healing well and ready to hit the stage, expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans and medical staff who helped his recovery, and excitement for the upcoming tour:

“Feeling very loved and lucky…Also so fkn happy to say I’ve been given the all clear to do our upcoming ‘Hold My Hand’ tour in April. We’re on!! Can’t bloody believe it. Thank you again everyone and see you soon.”

Excitingly, Jungle Giants fans eager to experience “Hold My Hand” live can now rest assured – the highly anticipated tour is going ahead as scheduled this April, and it’s set to be an unforgettable run of shows celebrating new beginnings and the band’s signature infectious energy. There are extremely limited tickets available – so be sure to grab your tickets here.

The Jungle Giants 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Fri 4 Apr – Metro Theatre, Sydney – limited tickets left

Sat 5 Apr – Newcastle Uni, Newcastle – limited tickets left

Fri 11 Apr – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Sat 12 Apr – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne – limited tickets left

Sun 13 Apr – The Pier, Frankston

Fri 25 Apr – The Tivoli, Brisbane – limited tickets left

Sat 26 Apr – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads – limited tickets left