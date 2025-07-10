Justin Bieber has announced his return to music with his seventh studio album, Swag, after a four-year hiatus since his last full-length project.

The Canadian pop star revealed the news on Thursday through an innovative marketing campaign featuring billboards in major cities worldwide, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Reykjavik, according to Rolling Stone. The Times Square billboard notably displayed the album’s complete 20-song track list, featuring titles such as “Daisies”, “Yukon”, “405”, “Forgiveness”, and “Walking Away”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber completed the record in Iceland this past April, where he reportedly hosted collaborative jam sessions with artists including Gunna, Cash Cobain, and Sexyy Redd. While the billboards didn’t mention any featured artists, these sessions suggest potential collaborations on the album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

The singer shared high-quality images of the billboards on his Instagram Stories, including a particularly intimate one showing Bieber facing the camera whilst his wife, Hailey Bieber, stands in the background holding their baby in a nappy. Additional photos captured tender moments between Bieber and his child, as well as posed shots with Hailey.

Hailey also participated in the announcement by sharing images of several billboards on her own Instagram Story. These featured the album title Swag alongside black-and-white photographs of Bieber sporting a buzzcut.

Coinciding with the album announcement, Bieber launched his new fashion brand, SKYLRK, demonstrating his continued expansion beyond music into entrepreneurial ventures.

“Swag” marks Bieber’s first full album since 2021’s “Justice”, which produced hits like “Peaches”, “Hold On”, and “Lonely”. That same year, he released a six-song gospel-inspired EP titled Freedom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

The complete track list for “Swag” includes:

1. “All I Can Take”

2. “Daisies”

3. “Yukon”

4. “Go Baby”

5. “Things You Do”

6. “Butterflies”

7. “Way It Is”

8. “First Place”

9. “Soulful”

10. “Walking Away”

11. “Glory Voice Memo”

12. “Devotion”

13. “Dadz Love”

14. “Therapy Session”

15. “Sweet Spot”

16. “405”

17. “Swag”

18. “Zuma House”

19. “Too Long”

20. “Forgiveness”

The album is reportedly set for release on Friday, marking a significant return for one of pop music’s most enduring stars.