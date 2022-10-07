After the cancellation of his tour dates elsewhere in the world, it always felt like an inevitability, and Justin Bieber has confirmed the postponement of all of his remaining world tour dates.

The pop star was due to play six shows in Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year, but these have now been put on hold until an unspecified time “next year.” “Ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur,” the tour’s official Instagram page stated.

This isn’t the first time Bieber’s tour has been changed, with the run of dates originally scheduled to take place in 2020. Most recently, his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis (a rare virus that causes facial paralysis), led to postponements.

Justin Bieber initially managed to cover most of North America on the tour until postponing the remaining dates in June. After resuming the tour two months later, he announced last month he needed to take a break from touring “to make my health the priority right now.”

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber previously stated about the postponements.

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.After resting end consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. "I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated with further information for ticketholders.

