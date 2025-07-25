Country-pop superstar Kacey Musgraves has revealed details of her upcoming tour to Australia.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner will perform four shows across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane between November 19th–26th, promising hits from her 2024 album Deeper Well and throughout her discography. Musgraves said she “cannot wait to come back to Australia.”

“It’s been too long,” Musgraves added. “I’m excited to see my lovely Australian fans.”

The US-based artist’s only headline tour of Australia came in 2019, following the release of her acclaimed album Golden Hour. Musgraves famously embraced local culture by performing a viral “shoey” on stage in Melbourne—out of a glass slipper.

Musgraves burst onto the scene in 2013, with debut album Same Trailer Different Park debuting at number two on the US album chart. It featured hits such as “Merry Go ’Round”, “Blowin’ Smoke”, and “Follow Your Arrow”.

Rolling Stone placed “Follow Your Arrow” at number 39 on its list of the 100 Greatest Country Songs of All Time, hailing her as “one of the loudest symbols of young country musicians embracing progressive values.”

“Even if [people] don’t agree with the girls-kissing-girls thing or even the drug reference,” Musgraves said of her breakout song, “I would hope that they would agree that no matter what, we all should be able to love who we want to love and live how we want to live.”

Her fame continued to grow, with eight Grammy Award wins across her career—four of them for Golden Hour in 2018. Her feature on Zach Bryan’s 2023 hit “I Remember Everything,” earned her a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, making her the first artist to win a Grammy in every major country music category.

In March this year, she released a cover of Hank Williams’ “Lost Highway” after returning to the music label that first signed her, Lost Highway Records.

Pre-sale tickets via Frontier Touring are available from 9am, July 30th, until 8am the following day. General public tickets go on sale at 9am, July 31st.

Kacey Musgraves Australia Tour

Wednesday, November 19th – All Ages

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Sydneyoperahouse.com

Thursday, November 20th – All Ages

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Sydneyoperahouse.com

Saturday, November 22th – 18+

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, November 26th – All Ages

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com.au