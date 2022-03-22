Kanye, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd could be holding a live stream event that would be taking place at the same time as the Grammys.

After the Grammys confirmed to be rescinding Kanye West’s invitation to perform at the award ceremony this year, J. Prince has stepped in to make a play. The Grammys cited “concerning online behavior” such as West’s recent statements on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, including a video of him decapitating Davidson, and most recently his attack on the Grammy award host Trevor Noah.

These actions from Ye prompted a response from the Grammy committee as public outcry was too great to ignore. Not only did Ye lose his spot at the Grammy Awards Show, but he is also in danger of losing a spot at Coachella as a petition is gaining traction to remove him from the event.

In response to Kanye’s removal from Coachella, J. Prince called for a boycott of the Grammys. He instead wants to draw together popular artists such as Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd to perform in a Las Vegas event that will be held simultaneously to the Grammys. In a post titled Hip Hop Vs. The Grammys, he continues his breakdown of why people should boycott the event.

“I’ve been watching the Grammys control and dictate our culture, to their benefit, up close and personal for the past 30 years that I’ve been in the music business,” Prince said, explaining that executives, artists, and managers have complained “but never had the nuts to come together to do anything about it.”

“Even though the latest episode deals with Trevor Noah and the canceling of Kanye, this racist act is so much bigger than them,” he continued. J. Prince then began breaking down the parallels between the words “cancel” and “counsel” to the Grammys and “legal slavery” and “rehabilitation” to the U.S. prison system.

“If we begin with ‘counsel’ and ‘rehabilitation’ in the Grammys or the penitentiary, the truth is that they really don’t exist. They’re just fancy lies. On the other hand, if we look at the words ‘cancel’ and ‘legal slavery punishment,’ those words are true, real, and exist today,” Prince said before citing the 13th amendment. By the constitution’s standards, those currently incarcerated and former inmates “are considered slaves in the United States and under its jurisdiction in 2022.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“This background is important to know because of the mentality of those that control both — the Grammys and the prison system in the United States. This is a ‘slave-master-punish-a-n***a mentality and act’ to remind us no matter how much money we have, we are still n***as in their eyes.”