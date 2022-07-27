Kanye West just bought a Maybach for an ASAP MOB member who pleaded guilty to sexual assault back in 2019.

TRIGGER WARNING: Depictions of sexual violence

Kanye West recently bought a Maybach for A$AP Bari, who had crashed his previous Maybach two days prior. Why Ye bought Bari a Maybach is questionable considering Bari pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault in 2019 after a video of the incident was leaked. This is perhaps the latest stunt in a string of “canceled” people that Kanye West is championing. Although, many of these people are sexual offenders who haven’t faced accountability for their crimes, making Ye’s actions all the more suspicious.

Take Bari for example. Video evidence was made available for everyone to see but his repercussions for assaulting and traumatizing a woman was only one payment of £2500 in reparations to her for scarring her with lifelong trauma. Kanye never did anything for that woman, instead, he bought the person who sexually assaulted her a new Maybach truck two days after crashing his old one.

Kanye West bought Instagram influencer "A$AP Bari" a new Maybach two days after he crashed his old one 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tQkKlPapDg — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 27, 2022

The video in question shows the 27-year-old VLONE designer pulling bedsheets off a nude woman while saying “you fucked my assistant, now you’re going to suck my dick.” Towards the end of the video, Bari slaps her and says “shut the fuck up bitch,” as she tells him to “stop.”