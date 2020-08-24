Kanye West has come under fire for “disrespecting Islam” with the names of sneakers in his latest Yeezy Boost drop.

Earlier the week, Adidas unveiled the latest Kanye creations: the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel, which are named after the Islamic angels of music (Israfil) and death (Asriel).

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ISRAFIL. AVAILABLE AUGUST 22 IN ASIA PACIFIC, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT https://t.co/SNOmpVaWg8, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND IN SELECT ADIDAS STORES. pic.twitter.com/TqUvKf2ion — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) August 17, 2020

“Dear @Adidas I am gonna STOP buying and using your products if those Kanye West’s newest shoes’ names aren’t changed because it IT DOES NOT RESPECT Islam,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added, “I noticed that it was agreed upon the latest shoe Kanye designed will be called “Israfil.” This is an angel held in high regard in the Islamic faith and we as Muslims demand you change the name. It is highly offensive to the status of this mighty angel”.

This follows accusations of cultural appropriation against West’s wife, Kim Kardashian. Last year, Kardashian announced a line of shapewear under ‘Kimono’. In response to the backlash, Kim changed the lines name to SKIMS.

Last week, Kanye West announced plans to develop a Christian iteration of social media app, TikTok.

West took to Twitter to share that the “vision” of a “Christian monitored” version of the app came to him after he was “disturbed” by the content on the app whilst using it with his daughter.

“I was watching TikTok with my daughter and as a Christian father I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology,” he wrote.”We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world.”

In addition to rebranding TikTok and running for the presidency, West also has grand plans of opening up an eco-village and children’s ranch.

The rapper shared a series of drawings and plans outlining an eco-village dubbed Birthday Lake, a place that would. “provide sanctuary for those who choose Plan A”.