It has just been reported that Kanye West will avoid charges from the police after allegedly punching a fan in Los Angeles.
Kanye West will not be charged for battery after allegedly assaulting someone on the streets of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
The incident was reported to have taken place back in January near the Soho warehouse.
The case was investigated as a misdemeanor battery, the sentence of which can be six months.
In the video, Kanye West appears to be irate, asking questions about what the other person said while a family member tries to calm him. The video itself doesn’t show what actually happened though.
“Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” “Cuz that’s what happened right f****** now.”
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Kanye West was also recently called out for not following through with a homeless shelter, although a cryptic post from Ye has people thinking he might have a change of heart.
The rapper shared a note to his Instagram that read: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
With no caption, there was little to give the philosophical music any context.
The comment section, however, is full of fans that appear to share a connection with his sentiment. One fan, whose comment thus far received over 12,000 likes, declared that “more adults should look to children for pure ideas”.
Another quoted Pablo Picasso: “It took me four years to paint like Raphael but a lifetime to paint like a child.”
According to TMZ, the LA Mission was “frustrated he hasn’t followed through on his vow to help the homeless get jobs and housing”.
They later posted an update from Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission.
“We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet,” he said. “We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months.”