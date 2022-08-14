Kanye West posted a characteristically cryptic post about drawing inspiration from children and the homeless on Friday… and an LA homeless shelter is hopeful he will walk the talk.

The rapper shared a note to his Instagram that read: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”

With no caption, there was little to give the philosophical music any context.

The comment section, however, is full of fans that appear to share a connection with his sentiment. One fan, whose comment thus far received over 12,000 likes, declared that “more adults should look to children for pure ideas”.

Another quoted Pablo Picasso: “It took me four years to paint like Raphael but a lifetime to paint like a child.”

According to TMZ, the LA Mission was “frustrated he hasn’t followed through on his vow to help the homeless get jobs and housing”.

They later posted an update from Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet,” he said. “We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months.”

Ye had visited the LA Mission last year, vowing to use his companies to help the homeless get jobs, education and housing.

Ye believed he could use his platform and Sunday Service to inspire and uplift the homeless community in Los Angeles in ways only his artistry has been able to do with others.

TMZ reported that representatives from the Mission had attempted to contact Ye several times since the meeting last November, to no avail.

The image is currently the only post on Ye’s Instagram, after he deleted a post which appeared to celebrate the split of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, last week.