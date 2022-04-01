Following his worrying public rants about estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West has reportedly revealed he’s now “going away to get help”.

In what’s welcome news for both fans and haters of the controversial rapper, friends of the Kardashian Klan have apparently said that Kanye has reached out to Kim and agreed to seek help after he publicly attacked both her and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

The concerning behaviour led to Kanye being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours last month and his performance was pulled from Sunday’s Grammys.

According to a source close to the reality star fam, Yeezy is seeking help “for the sake of the kids”: “Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

The source added that it wasn’t clear if the ‘Flashing Lights’ rapper planned to go into a treatment facility, as he seems to have stayed in Los Angeles to be with his and Kardashian’s four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

A rep for West told Page Six, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Ye was timeout by Instagram in March after he ramped up his ongoing attacks on Kim and Pete. A racist attack on The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also fell foul of Instagram’s standards.

After the racial slur was used against him, Noah responded to Ye. “Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid,” he said (as per The Wrap). “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Among some of the other troubling attacks included him rapping in his song ‘Eazy’ that he wanted to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” alongside a music video in which a Claymation version of the comic was violently kidnapped and buried alive.

Let’s hope for the kids’ sake that Ye stays on this peaceful timeline.

