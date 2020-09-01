The presidential campaign of Kanye West has been shrouded with conspiracy theories that the whole spectacle is an elaborate rouse to bolster the Trump campaign and sway voters away from Biden.

In early August, R&B artist Stephanie Mills took to social media to share a video criticising Kanye West and Nick Cannon, following Cannon’s public acknowledgement that he will be supporting Kanye West’s presidential run.

West and Cannon recently sat down together of Nick’s podcast, Cannon Class, to respond to the criticism laid against both respective parties.

“They’ve called us crazy,” Cannon shared in a teaser trailer for the episode. “They called us all of these names. Like I saw somebody I love dearly, Stephanie Mills, said that you and I are paid slaves playing with our toys and we need to take our toys and go back home.”

West continued to deny the theory that he’s being paid to act as a deterrent for the Democratic party.

“My last name’s a slave name,” he said. “Where at home exactly, Stephanie? People keep on saying, ‘I think that you and Republicans are in cahoots.’ Bro, can’t nobody pay me! I got more money than Trump!”

Cannon proceeded to ask Kanye directly whether he thought there’d be a chance of him winning, to which he responded, “I’m not running for President, I’m walking.”

In an interview with Forbes last month West reiterate the “walking to win” motif that has echoed around his campaign. When asked point blank whether his presidential ploy was an attempt to take votes from Vice President Joe Biden, West revealed, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

The full Nick Cannon conversation with Kanye West will premiere tomorrow.