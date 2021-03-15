Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Apparently the Recording Academy weren’t too phased by that video of Kanye West peeing on his Grammy award last year.

As reported by Pitchfork, West has just taken out a Grammy award for his album, Jesus Is King, in the category of Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. The album reigned successful among other nominees in the category including Hillsong Young & Free, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and Cody Carnes.

According to Variety, this win marks West’s 22nd Grammy award win, while also being the first time he’s been recognised by the Recording Academy in eight years.

However, this isn’t the first time that the rapper has received accolades for the album. Last year, West was nominated for nine Billboard awards, taking home four in total. He won in the categories: Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album and Top Gospel Song for, ‘Follow God’.

At the time, West took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

He said, “I wanted to just thank God for my nine Billboard nominations, it’s the most of the night … the four wins. Thank the Billboard Awards, thank all of my fans, thank all of my Christians that’s been praying for me, praying for the day when I would serve the Kingdom. You know, God just keeps showing up. The incredible increase and the favour.”

To close out the year, West has also sat atop the Top Gospel Male Artists chart. As per Variety, West has also received awards via the Gospel Music Association at the GMA Dover Awards, where he won three awards in total for his gospel work.

Upon winning a Grammy at this year’s awards, West wasn’t present to receive the award. He’s also still yet to make his own statement in acceptance.