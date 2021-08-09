Kanye West is about to drop the first single from DONDA… or is he?

According to Complex and social media posts floating around on the internet, West is reportedly gearing up to release, ‘Hurricane’, featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby as the album’s introductory track.

As reported by Complex, the single is actually already available on a small handful of overseas streaming platforms including Russia’s Yandex and Japan’s largest music streaming service, Line Music.

On Apple Music overseas, ‘Hurricane’ is now listed on the platform, as well as pre-orders for the album being open and expected to arrive August 15th.

The rumour that West is set to drop ‘Hurricane’ actually has a long history in the Twittersphere, dating back to September 2018 when the rapper was busy confusing the world about a supposed album called Yandhi.

Yandhi was never birthed into the world, but now three years later, ‘Hurricane’ will be.

‘Hurricane’ debuted at West’s second album listening party at Merdedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta late last week.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

West’s second attempt at the album listening party saw the artist reveal an album of a totally different dimension, as well as featuring a cast of ‘mass movement’ performers.

The original ‘DONDA’ had been scrapped due to unknown reasons, seeing West shack up at the arena to feed off the vibes and energy from that initial party.

At this point, West still hasn’t released the album, despite locking in a release date for the album which he has now not yet fulfilled.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the full list of feature artists on ‘DONDA’ by Kanye West: