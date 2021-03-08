Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

Kanye West has reportedly returned to work on his tenth studio album DONDA.

DONDA was originally slated for release in July last year — though 2020 saw the pandemic and Kanye’s failed presidential bid take precedence.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Kanye’s collaborator, Cyhi The Prynce, confirmed that Kanye has returned to working on the album.

“I think [West] started working on it late last year. Once November, December, January comes around, he kind of takes a hiatus, a little vacation break, get with the family. We’re back working, that’s why I’m out here, too,” he shared.

DONDA has been a series of false starts and release dates. Back in July, Kanye West tweeted and deleted a 20-song tracklist for the record. Days later, the rapper shared a revised 12-song tracklist for the LP, promising it would arrive on Friday, July 24th.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

In an interview with Rolling Stone in October last year, Kanye’s manager Abou “Bu” Thiam delved into the new record, claiming that it is “some of the greatest music he’s made.”

“And everything that’s happening now is making the music better. He has more to talk about, more to say,” Thaim mused. “I’ve never met another human being like Kanye.

“God has put something on this guy; he sprinkled extra greatness on top of him. He has a vision and a drive like no other. We can all make money, but making history, doing something that’s going to be around for hundreds of years to come — that’s what I’m excited about.”

DONDA marks the first Kanye West album since 2019’s Jesus Is Born. In 2018, West released a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi, KIDS SEE GHOSTS.

Last month, Kim Kardashian West filed for a divorce from Kanye. According to TMZ, the divorce is “as amicable as a divorce can be.”