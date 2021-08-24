Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated tenth album, Donda, Kanye West has petitioned to legally change his name.

According to legal documents obtained by Variety, Kanye has petitioned to legally change his name to “YE.” The court documents detail that Kanye’s desire for a name change was for “personal reasons” but reportedly offered no further explanation. For Kanye to officially change his name, the request must be signed off by a California judge.

Kanye season is dawning. On August 26th, the musician is set to host his third stadium listening party for Donda in his hometown of Chicago. According to reports from New York Post, the ambitious performance will see West rebuild his childhood home in the middle of Soldier Field.

The road to Donda has been long and tangential. The record was initially slated to drop in 2020, then it was announced it would arrive on July 23rd, then once again on August 6th. At this point, nobody really knows when to expect the next chapter in the Kanye odyssey.

Thus far, Kanye has teased two new songs, ‘Glory’ and ‘No Child Left Behind’, both of which featured in ads for Beats By Dre. It is unclear whether these tracks will appear on Donda.

Between rebuilding his childhood home, working on an album release, and changing his name — Kanye has found time to reignite his decade-long beef with Drake.

The sparring relationship between the two rappers can be traced back to 2010 after Drake was spotted with Kanye’s ex, Amber Rose. In the years following Drake, who once sung the praises of Kanye, began dropping lines about how he sees him as a rival. “My goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished,” Drake told Complex. “I don’t want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better.”

The anti was upped after Kanye’s friend and collaborator Pusha T began taking swipes at Drake, releasing the single ‘The Story Of Adidon,’ which alludes to Drake’s “secret son.” The shots kept firing from there.

Earlier this week, the latest installment of the beef culminated in Kanye West essentially doxxing Drake, by posting the location of the rapper’s house. It’s impossible to tell whether there is genuine bad blood between the two rappers, or if this is just one, elaborate stunt to coincide with the release of Donda.