Kanye West’s scheduled appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience has been cancelled after a member of the podcast crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Rogan took to Instagram on Friday, October 20th to confirm that all scheduled podcasts for that week were cancelled — due to producer Jamie Vernon testing positive for the virus.

“I tested negative, and the rest of the staff tested negative but we’re shutting everything down until we get an all-clear from our doctor,” Rogan explained in the video announcement and its accompanying caption.

Rogan detailed that all shows that have aired were pre-recorded, as he’s been out of town for the past week. Rogan will continue to self-isolate until he’s confidently in the clear.

“I was out of town last week and the shows that aired had all been previously recorded, so I haven’t had any contact with Jamie in the past 9 days except for briefly today, but I’m staying away from everyone and being tested every day until I know I’m in the clear.”

West was scheduled to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, October 23rd. West confirmed his appearance on Twitter this past Saturday, October 17th.

The musician shared two screenshots of a FaceTime call between him and Rogan, writing, “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday.”