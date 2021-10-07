In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian is one of the upcoming hosts for the new season of Saturday Night Live.

This new challenge sees the reality TV star appear on our screens like never before and that makes for something to absolutely be nervous about – which she apparently is.

According to Page Six, an anonymous source has revealed that the ‘Hurricane’ rapper is assisting his former wife prepare for the show, in terms of her outfit choices and her opening monologue.

“Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’” the source said.

“Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.”

According to the site, it has also been confirmed that both stars are currently in New York.

Kardashian is due to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, tag teaming with Owen Wilson who just wrapped up his episode in which he made jokes about only reading good reviews.

Actress Debra Messing recently took to social media in confusion as to why Kardashian was set to host the show.

Messing wrote on Twitter, “Why Kim Kardashian?”

“I mean, I know she is a cultural icon,” Messing continued, “But SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

Many of the responses on the Twittersphere were mixed, however there was a large consensus that the reality star is worthy of a spot on the storied show.

