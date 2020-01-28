Kanye West has hosted a midnight Sunday Service in the name of the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter only a few days ago.

Kanye West has recently decided to celebrate and honour the life and legacy of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, using his incredible string of Sunday Service shows to highlight the impact that Bryant had on his life.

The red-lit ceremony that acknowledged the incredible life of Bryant was hosted after the Grammys, where he was also honoured in a speech conducted by Alicia Keys.

According to Billboard, the service took place at midnight on Monday morning in Burbank, California. Snippets of the Sunday Service have surfaced on social media from both members of the public and celebrities.

Kanye was caught on video singing about the moment he learned of Bryant’s death, and the undeniable impact that the news has had on him and his family.

You can view some of the clips of this moment below:

Kanye singing about Kobe at #SundayService last night (1.26.20)💛🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nr7GCXB99B — Photos of Kimye Media 🐐👑 (@photosofkimye) January 27, 2020

midnight Sunday service honoring Kobe. pic.twitter.com/CIqrhEYL0g — FK (@FADIA) January 27, 2020

Kirk Franklin was in attendance to deliver a short sermon about navigating the confusion and chaos Kobe’s passing has caused.

Chance the Rapper also rapped his verse to ‘Ultralight Beam’ in honour of Kobe while Kanye paid tribute to the late legend with a freestyle. ‘Ultralight Beam’ is of course Chance’s song with Kanye himself, and is often considered to be one of the rappers greatest verses on a song that deals beautifully with spirituality.

Kanye West was an avid Kobe fan. Bryant has been the subject of several of Kanye’s bars and West was one of the multiple stars in attendance to watch Bryant’s last game at the Staples Center. In fact, Yeezy even made custom shirts to commemorate the moment. Their connection seemingly goes beyond the fan/athlete relationship. Following Bryant’s passing, Kanye took to Twitter where he shared a picture of Kobe in the studio with him.