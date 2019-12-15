Chance the Rapper has taken to Instagram to announce that he has cancelled his string of shows known as “The Big Tour”.

“I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” he said. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.” He added that he was “deeply sorry” to anyone who bought a ticket and has been supporting him “this past decade.”

Following the release of his debut record The Big Day in late July, the Chicago rapper revealed that he would be hitting off the Big Tour in mid-September in San Francisco. He later rescheduled the tour’s launch for late September after taking paternity leave for the birth of his second child. The reschedules beginning of The Big Tour was set to be January 2020.

Chance released The Big Day in late July with features from Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Smino, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and received an incredible amount of backlash from fans and critics alike.

Here’s what Chance wrote on Instagram:

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.

Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”