Kanye West – who is facing a $250 million lawsuit from the family of George Floyd for spreading the false claim that Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose – has likened his situation with adidas to Floyd’s death.

In an impromptu press conference with paparazzi on Friday night, West attempted to apologise for his previous comments about Floyd.

“When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings,” West said. “And I know that police do attack [sic] and that America is generally racist. And I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, the idea of it made us feel good together as a people. Now, afterwards there was some things where the money went in order to push us to the Democratic vote.”

West continued, saying when he questioned the circumstances around Floyd’s death it hurt his people.

“I want to apologize,” he said. “Because God has showed me by what adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment.”

West also addressed the whole reason for why adidas has dropped him: the antisemitic comments he made recently, saying he “didn’t realize I could be antisemitic until I read a definition of antisemitism. I didn’t realize it was antisemitic to say I have a Jewish attorney, I have a Jewish record label, I have a Jewish contractor.”

West said his mental health issues were “misdiagnosed” by a Jewish doctor that “would have had me on medication right now. If I was on medication right now, then one pill could have been swapped out and it would have been Prince or Michael Jackson all over again. But because I didn’t take the medication, I am able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently.”

He also compared the Holocaust to Planned Parenthood again, saying that the number of Jews killed in Nazi Germany paled in comparison to the number of Black people killed by abortion.

West has lost an estimated $1 billion in brand deals due to his antisemitic comments, and has received several bans on social media. His Christian prep school Donda Academy was also forced to close its doors.