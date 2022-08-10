In slightly adorable hip hop news, it looks like Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy, have just treated themselves to matching tattoos.

Lacy posted a picture to Instagram earlier today showing the trio holding out their left arms to proudly show off their new tats. “We here forever technically,” he captioned the post, and that appears to be the words the three artists got tattooed.

The reaction was mixed on social media. “Ye is not proud of that,” someone claimed, alongside a zoomed-in picture of the rapper’s admittedly anguished expression. “Kanye look unsure bout it,” added another Twitter user. Lots of other people called for a collaboration to follow the matching tattoos. “We need a song of them together,” insisted someone. “I speak for everyone when I say we need a song from them,” wrote someone else.

Lacy just released his new album, Gemini Rights, last month, which received the seal of approval from Ye. As per NME, he called the album “beautiful,” adding that he believes Lacy to be “one of the most inspiring people on the planet.” Gemini Rights has been well-received elsewhere, reaching number 13 on the ARIA Albums Chart and number seven on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Ye has been up to less adorable deeds than getting machine tattoos this week. Following the ending of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, he mourned the fake death of the comedian by sharing a doctored New York Times front page on Instagram. “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28,” it read.

As per People, his behaviour has reportedly led to Pete seeking out “trauma therapy” as a way to cope with Ye’s repeated public attacks on him. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for (Pete), and he’s had to seek out help,” an insider told People.

