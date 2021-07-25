Kanye West is well known for his eccentric antics, and staying true to his trademark style it’s been reported that the rapper is living at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium until he finished his album Donda.

TMZ reports that their sources say that West will miss his weekend performance at Rolling Loud in Miami because he has Stadium.

West’s recent fashion choices have supported this theory. Ye was spotted supporting Atalanta and a MLS soccer match on July 24th at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the rapper was wearing the same shiny red outfit that he wore to his DONDA listening party, earlier in the week.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — . (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

It’s reported that Yeezy even has created a studio space as well as living quarters at the stadium and has employed a personal chef to prepare his meals inside MBS. It’s claimed that West was so inspired by the Donda crowd at his listening party that he wanted to stay in Atlanta to finish off the album.

West hosted a listening party for his long-awaited 10th studio album, Donda on Thursday July 22nd. For 48 minutes West played music from his new album, which is a tribute to his late mother, Donda. The audio of Donda’s voice played between numerous tracks.

Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was in attendance, along with their children. In what many think wasn’t a coincidence, Kardashian attended the event in a red bodysuit, and West was also dressed in red.

West was two hours late to his own listening party, heading onto the stage at 9:42 pm before beginning to play the album at 9:52. The original start time was pegged for 8am.

The release date for Donda is slated for August 6th, 2021.

