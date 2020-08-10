Kanye West could be facing legal ramifications amid his current US presidential bid.

This comes after the rappers home town of Illinois reportedly removed his name from the ballot due to invalid signatures. In order for West to be considered an Independent nominee, he was required to submit 2,500 written signatures from voters by July 20th.

West reportedly filed 3,218, however, 1,928 of those signatures were ruled invalid by a state elections board review. Thus leaving West short on the required number of signatures needed to appear before Illinois voters on November 3rd.

West’s lawyers have until August 21st to defend the musician’s disputed signatures, though as Chicago Tribune notes, Kanye is “virtually certain to be kicked off the ballot”.

White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan, took to Twitter to share that the dodgy signatures could leave Kany vulnerable to legal consequences.

“Two states declaring #KanyeWest inelligible to be on #POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an #ElectionFraud investigation,” Ryan wrote. “I would imagine other states where reported GOP operatives assisted him to get on the ballot will soon be reviewing. #Election2020.”

Kanye West will also not be permitted on the New Jersey ballot due to faulty signatures. His ‘campaign’ withdraws petition. https://t.co/HoIgwv9XnA #KanyeWest #Election2020 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 9, 2020

Last week, West shared the ten key motives that he would install during his proposed presidential tenure, which he has branded under the slogan ‘Creating A Culture Of Life’.

West’s ideologies pander to both the Democratic and Republican MO.

One of the key points under the slogan is promoting religious freedoms, including bringing religion into schools. He wants to “restore faith and revive our Constitutional commitment to freedom of religion and the free exercise of one’s faith, demonstrated by restoring prayer in the classroom including spiritual foundations.”

It also saw Yeezy reiterate his conservative-leaning hard-line anti-abortion, pro-life stance. Whilst he advocated for a more liberal reduction of household and student loan debt, a desire to restructure the education system to help “at-risk and vulnerable populations.”

West emphasised that he wants to instill policies that “treat all Americans the same, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity”, and also promised to promote clean water and renewable energy.