Kanye West has become famous for his outbursts on social media, so when the rapper goes silent for weeks on end it has fans questioning why.

Rumours began circulating after a post claiming that Ye has been “missing for weeks” started going viral on Twitter late yesterday. It has so far had 15.1 million views and almost 8,000 retweets, prompting “Kanye West missing” to start trending.

Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager. pic.twitter.com/OkAfMiWr4I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

It appears that Ye has been “missing” since businessman Thomas St. John has been trying to serve him with legal documents.

All HipHop reported that St. John told a court hearing he has not been able to find Ye for weeks, as he sues the producer/rapper/fashion designer for breach of contract.

Ye allegedly stopped paying St. John a monthly retainer of $300,000 as Chief Financial Officer of Donda after the pair had an “aggressive” meeting during which Ye allegedly said their agreement was “bullshit”.

“[St. John] needed a guarantee that [West] wouldn’t abruptly abandon the commercial relationship, in addition to the financial costs and hazards associated with committing to [West] as client,” stated the lawsuit. “But Mr. St. John offered to settle for a contract lasting at least 18 months.”

St. John, who also heads the TSJ international accounting firm, is suing Ye for $4.5 million, while Ye’s lawyers at Greenberg Traurig – one of the largest legal firms in the world – are also having trouble finding him so they can sever ties with the rapper after his anti-Semitic statements.

“We are taking steps in response to the reported remarks in accordance with ethical obligations and court rules,” the law firm, which was founded by three Jewish men, said in a statement. “We condemn anti-Semitism and all hate speech or bigotry, which is repugnant to the core values we believe in and live.”

The news comes just days after Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian spoke about how “fucking hard” it is to co-parent their four children.