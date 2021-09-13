It’s been a minute since Kanye West has blessed the world with a live performance at an awards show.

But that is all looking to change as there are reports currently swirling that West is due to take to the stage for a live performance at the upcoming MTV VMA Awards.

West has reportedly been added to the VMA’s performance bill as a “secret, last-minute performer to the show”, as per Page Six.

An insider source from also said, “With the Kardashians in town for New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala, we hear [Kim and Kourtney] may be making an appearance as well, especially since Kourtney’s beau, Travis Barker, is performing with good friend Machine Gun Kelly.”

West returning to the VMA’s to promote his Donda album is a huge deal. West Instagram source, Photos of Kanye note that the rapper has performed at the show a total of seven times, has been nominated 40 times as also won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

It was also at the 2009 VMAs that he shut down Taylor Swift.

The horrific moment of pure alienation went down between the two artists when Swift was accepting her awards for the Best Video by a Female Artist.

West took it upon himself to cut Swift off, obnoxiously interjecting to say that Beyoncé should have won.

“I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time [for “Single Ladies”]. One of the best videos of all time!”

Right now there is also no word yet of how extensive West’s VMA’s performance will be, or which songs he is set to perform.

Watch the music video for ‘Come to Life’ by Kanye West: