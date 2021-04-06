Praise Yeezus, the world is about to receive a Kanye West documentary.

According to reports from Billboard, the doco’s rights have reportedly been acquired for streaming rights on Netflix for upwards of $30 million USD.

The doco is being described at this stage as a multi-part series, which has also been more than 20 years in the making (since the ’90s) and is set to feature ‘never-before-seen footage and home videos’ of the multi-hyphenate.

The project at this stage is still yet to be named and is being constructed by two music video makers and filmmakers who you may know by the names, Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, commonly known and referred to as Coodie & Chike.

Coodie & Chike directed two of West’s first ever music videos, those being for his singles ‘Through The Wire’ and a version of ‘Jesus Walks’. Since their foray into the world of video production, the pair have also gone onto work on other projects for brands like ESPN, shooting their 2012 30-for-30 film, Benji. They also worked on a documentary for Netflix back in 2019: A Kid From Coney Island.

As per Billboard, we can expect the upcoming Kanye West project to depict and tell the story of West’s trajectory to fame and success, as well as detail his omnipresent influence on popular culture and hip hop, as well as the ever-changing concept of celebrity. Captured through the lens of a long-time West friend, we can only expect the doco to be incredible.