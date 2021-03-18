Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Graham Ivan Clark, the teen who hacked Kanye West’s Twitter account last year has been found guilty as charged and has officially received his jail sentence.

As per the Tampa Bay Times, the rapper wasn’t the only account that was hacked. Clark had also hacked a number of Twitter accounts, including those belonging to President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, as well as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg, Warren Buffet, Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian, Apple, Uber and more.

I channel Will Ferrel when I’m at the daddy daughter dances — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Through the hack, he was able to obtain more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

Earlier this week, during a digital hearing, Clark pleaded guilty, as well as his defence attorney, David Weisbrod confirming that all of the cryptocurrency that was stolen had been turned in, as per the Tampa Bay Times. Clark has also made a deal with prosecutors and he will serve a total of three years in prison, followed by another three years of probation.

Although now that Clark is 18 year of age, he has been sentenced as being a “youthful offender” as he was 17 years old when he committed the crime, which according to the Tampa Bay Times helped him to avoid a minimum ten year sentence.

Clark will serving his sentence in a state prison specifically where young adults serve. He may also be reportedly able to serve some of his sentence in a military-style boot camp.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has said in a statement, “Graham Clark needs to be held accountable for that crime, and other potential scammers out there need to see the consequences.

He continued, “In this case, we’ve been able to deliver those consequences while recognising that our goal with any child, whenever possible, is to have them learn their lesson without destroying their future.”

Watch the music video for ‘Closed On Sunday’ by Kanye West.