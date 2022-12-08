Kanye West has returned to releasing music after weeks of personal chaos, but he’s not left the controversy behind just yet.

The rapper shared his first original song in a long while today, with the lyrics addressing his infamous recent controversies and backlash.

The song, which was shared on Kanye’s official Instagram account and has since been deleted, contains several samples, one soulful and one contentious.

The song samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 hit ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ – surely a pointed inclusion on his part – and the outro samples Kanye’s recent interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which he openly praised Adolf Hitler.

“Can we just kind of say, like, you like the uniforms but that’s about it?” the host says in the sampled portion. “No, there’s a lot of things that I love,” Kanye responds in the sample, purposefully leaving out the words “about Hitler.”

In the lyrics, Kanye has his decriers and naysayers in mind. “Everyone’s a Karen / Claiming’ that they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand,” he spits. “Tweeted ‘death con’, now we past three,” he more explicitly raps later, a reference to the Twitter post that got him banned recently.

Before it was quickly deleted, Kanye’s post came with the following cryptic caption: “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body.”

It’s Kanye’s first own release since his maligned Donda 2 album, while he also appeared on songs by the likes of Pusha T and DJ Khaled earlier this year.

It’s also unclear if Kanye intends to do anything else with the song, or if he has more music on the way, but you can listen to the unnamed piece for now below. Maybe it will be his official song for his probably ill-fated 2024 presidential campaign. There’s no telling.

