Kanye West is reportedly in the midst of opening up his very own school known as Donda Academy in California.

As reported by Billboard, West is opening up a private K-12 school which in the US refers to a school with grades all the way from kindergarten to year 12.

The school’s namesake is obviously derived from his tenth studio album, but more importantly as the name of the rapper’s late mother, Dr. Donda West.

Dr. West was a former professor as well as English department chair at Chicago State University.

As per the school’s official website, the academy is dedicated to “the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”

And also that it will be “equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world” with a focus on the “intersection between faith and the innovation of the future”.

Donda Academy has already made headlines for its basketball facilities, as the school has allegedly recruited four elite up and coming basketball stars including Zion Cruz, Jahki Howard, Robert Dillingham, and Jalen Hooks.

A number of the basket ballers have issued statements on their move to the school.

Hook said, “It’s just one of those things you can’t pass up. It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”

Howard wrote on Instagram, “I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Donda academy, I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY. #donda”

