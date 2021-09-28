Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Kanye West dropped an altered version of Donda on several platforms, with several collaborators missing.

Donda, the latest by Kanye West, created quite the furore in the run-up to its release. Not only did the album take some time to come out, but it also features questionable names as collaborators. Not to mention, the beef that Ye stirred up with other names in the industry, and within his own team. Apparently, the ride is not over just yet.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that an altered version of Donda has gone up on several streaming platforms, with some collaborators conspicuously missing from the new version.

Not included on this new version – which appears as a separate album on certain platforms – are Chris Brown and KayCyy.

Brown, who featured on the track ‘New Again’, called West a “whole hoe” on his Instagram stories after revealing that a major chunk of his contributions did not make it into the final album. Soon after, he also shared his missing verse on the album in a separate post, which was also deleted.

The album also sports mixing tweaks, most prominently on ‘Jail Pt 2’, which features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. In the run-up to the album’s release, Ye received flak for featuring the two artists on his work owing to the controversies they’re involved in.

Claiming that Universal Music released Donda without his approval, he also alleged that they had blocked the track from being on the album. “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album.” he said at the time.

While DaBaby received criticism for making homophobic remarks at a live performance, Manson has been at the centre of multiple sexual assault and rape lawsuits. While Ye has not explicitly spoken of their features, he was spotted wearing a Vetements shirt featuring Manson’s face at a hangout with Diddy in September – which fans took to be support nonetheless.

