Kanye West has uploaded a strange video to Twitter which seems to depict him urinating on his Grammy award after throwing it in the toilet.

In day two of the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper’s ongoing Twitter rants as he calls out his record label, ‘Ye made his thoughts on the music industry loud and clear in the bizarre eight-second video, which shows his award in the toilet as he urinates on it, with the rapper’s new Yeezy shoes visible in the corner of the shot.

The caption read, “Trust me… I WONT STOP”

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the true nuggets of hilarity lie in the replies to the post, with many commenting that they were impressed with his clearly abundant hydration levels.

“As a men’s health expert, I’d like to point out the very healthy stream of urine. As to the rest, there’s a lot there!” said Dr. David Samadi, while Australia’s own Alison Wonderland added her thoughts, saying: “U seem pretty hydrated in this. Nice.”

But the bizarre stunt wasn’t the only wild post from the star, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In just under one hour, Yeezy also managed to tweet his confidential music contract page by page, attempted to leak music, asked Drake and Taylor Swift to retweet him, and leaked the editor of Forbes number – which Twitter swiftly removed for violating the platform’s policy.

Over 114 tweets, the rapper posted screenshots of every one of his contracts with Universal contracts saying he needed “every lawyer in the world to look at these”.

After referring to the music industry as “modern day slavery,” West tweeted, “Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” and after posting images of contracts, then began tweeting out the pages, two at a time. “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today,” he wrote. “I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”

“I wonder if Universal gonna call me … I promise I have more ideas … I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD,” West added after he dumped the contract online.

“The artist deserve to own our masters … artist are starving without tours … Ima go get our masters … for all artist … pray for me,” he tweeted.

“THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE,” he added, before declaring he would own his masters one day.

Amid the Twitter rant that lasted several hours, Kanye also managed to violate the social media site’s code of conduct after he shared the personal contact details of a magazine editor he dubbed “a white supremacist.”

“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist… this is the editor of Forbes,” West wrote above the phone number of the publication’s editor Randall Lane, who he has criticised in the past for Forbes for failing to label him as a ‘billionaire’. Twitter took down the tweet within 30 minutes.

Check out ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ by Kanye West: