Kanye West has a new extravagant statement: he’s “the new Moses” and “the music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships.”

According to Sky News, the hip-hop mogul made the claims in a slew of tweets late on Monday night (14th September).

West said that he refused to “argue with black men on labels we don’t own”, adding: “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony.

“I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people.

“The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships.

“I’m the new Moses.”

He also tweeted that he wouldn’t release any more music “till I’m done with my contract with So and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me”.

West, who has bipolar disorder, was scheduled to launch his album Donda: With Child – named after his mother – in July, but the recording never materialised.

West has a history of battling record companies over rights to his work.

Last year he filed two lawsuits: against EMI, which has administered the rights to his songs since 2003, and against Universal Music Group.

Many of West’s also referenced his religious beliefs.

One read: “Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk.”

The rapper is well-known for his unfiltered Twitter posts and in July said he had been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian.

He also appeared to call mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and accused the pair of “white supremacy”.

The tweets were quickly deleted.

Kim Kardashian later appealed for understanding for her husband’s illness, saying “his words sometimes do not align with his intentions”.

West also launched a bid earlier this year to contest the US presidential election, but has missed the deadline to register in key states.

He has, however, managed to make the ballot in around a dozen states, including Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi.

