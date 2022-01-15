Kanye West has taken aim at his estranged wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in his new song ‘Eazy’.

During the track, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?).”

West and Kim Kardashian were married for married for nearly seven years, and share four kids together. Kardashian is started dating Pete Davidson in October of last year.

The new song, which dropped at midnight on January 15th, is the first time that Ye has spoken publicly about Kardashian’s new relationship.

Listen to Eazy by Kanye West:

Eazy is a collab between Kanye West and The Game and is a Spotify exclusive that will only be available for 24 hours.

“Life should be eazy for everybody,” The Game said ahead of the tracks release. “We make the choice to complicate it for ourselves and others. Change your perspective and change the world.”

Though West has taken a direct shot at Kardashian’s boyfriend in his new track, he has recently debuted a new relationship of his own, publicly announcing that he is dating actor Julia Fox.

Fox confirmed the new relationship in a recent interview with Interview magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she shared in the descriptive article.

“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Fox then goes on to share that Ye booked a hotel room for her and filled it with clothes for her wear.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.

