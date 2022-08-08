In a very mature (sarcastic) move, Kanye West took to his Instagram to celebrate Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split.

It’s no secret that Kanye West has never been Pete Davidson’s biggest fan, especially after the latter started dating Kim Kardashian amidst her very public and vitriolic divorce from West. Last week, however, Kardashian announced that she had split from Davidson after nine months, citing maintaining a long-distance relationship in addition to their busy schedules.

While we all love a bit of schadenfreude, most of us would choose to celebrate our ex’s split from their current partner in private.

Not Kanye.

Earlier tonight, Kanye took to Instagram to celebrate Pete Davidson’s split from Kim K in a very Kanye way – by posting a meme. Said meme featured a modified cover page of the New York Times with the headline ‘Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28’.

While Kardashian hasn’t publicly commented on the split save for the confirmation, Daily Mail reported that Kanye’s post has allegedly ruffled feathers over at Kardashian camp.

“Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t,” the publication quoted an anonymous source saying. “She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.”

This isn’t the first time West has openly mocked Pete Davidson, nor is it the only instance where he’s shown obsession with Davidson’s potential death.

Earlier this year, Kanye accrued intense backlash for the music video for his track ‘Eazy’, which showed him kidnapping, decapitating, and burying a Pete Davidson lookalike alive. The music video came shortly after Kardashian had requested courts to expedite her divorce with West, which was approved.

At the time, West defended his actions by saying: “Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world, Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Check out Kanye West’s post on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split: