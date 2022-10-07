Despite the severe backlash and the potential of losing out on deals, Kanye West will still sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.

At this point, we know that Kanye West does what Kanye West wants, no matter how stupid said actions are. Despite the mounting backlash against his recent controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, West is adamant on selling them.

In a post made on his Instagram, West all but declared that he would not settle for anything less than retailing his shirts.

“This is why I’m the leader. I just made both these guys my security. Cause anything happen to me y’all the top suspects. Ima be selling these White Lives Matter tees later today,” Kanye posted on his feed.

By these guys, West seemed to be referring to P. Diddy – who publicly voiced his displeasure with West’s antics yesterday – and Gigi Hadid, with whom West had been feuding with for the past few days.

West also posted multiple screenshots of a conversation with Diddy, where he asks the latter to ‘come do something illegal’ to him.

“I didn’t like our convo. I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money.” he’s seen texting Diddy. “Never call me with no bullshit like that again unless you’re ready to green light me.”

In screenshots of other conversations, Diddy allegedly tries to control the situation and asks West to stop feeling threatened. West, however, persists: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

Still, Diddy tries to diffuse the situation: “I am just trying to talk to you as a Black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”

In a recent Instagram video, Diddy called out Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts and asked the rapper to stop (one thing we agreed with).

He said: “I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet, but the thing I do have to address is this ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt. I’ve always been there, and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not with it.”

“Right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration, and death. So before I can get to any other lives matter – which all lives matter – but that Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.” Diddy added.

