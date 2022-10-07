Several days ago, Tone Deaf published a list of the most controversial statements and moments in the life of Kanye West; in just 48 hours, he’s already provided several more outrageous examples just primed to be included.

The rapper sat down for a chat with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and dropped some highly controversial statements.

On his “good friend” Lizzo (who works with his trainer), he had a lot to say. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram – they attack her for losing weight,” he said.

Why exactly? According to Kanye, it’s “because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.” After setting aside the issue of whether being overweight was attractive, he added, “it’s actually clinically unhealthy and for people to promote that is demonic.”

Carlson then asked why people would want to promote such an idea. “It’s a genocide of the black race,” Kanye replied bluntly. “They want to kill us in any way they can.”

Kanye sat down with Carlson after returning from Paris Fashion Week, where he stirred up huge controversy by wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” on it.

Controversial conservative influencer Candace Owens was also invited to his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show, while he told attendees, “You can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.”

That led a lot of celebrities to call out the rapper, including Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian. And of course Kanye took to social media to respond to the whole situation.

After calling his “White Lives Matter” stunt a “paradigm shifting t shirt,” Kanye insisted his t shirt “took all the attention.”

You can take a look at his very lengthy history of controversial statements and moments here.

