Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir have performed a cover of Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’ in honour of late designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away over the weekend.

A Sunday Service live stream was shared on the Donda Live website after news of Abloh’s passing was announced, during which the choir sang a cover of ‘Easy On Me’ with reworked lyrics.

Instead of the original lyrics in the chorus, the choir sang: “Go easy on me, father / I am still your child / And I need the chance to / Feel your love around.”

On top of that, the words “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, creative director of ‘Donda'” appeared on the screen during the performance.

Abloh passed away at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with the rare cancer cardiac angiosarcoma.

Not only was Abloh artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and founder of Off-White, but he was also a longtime collaborator of West’s.

Over the years he designed several of West’s album covers, including 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and 2013’s Yeezus.

Most recently, he served as creative director of West’s creative agency, Donda.

Abloh’s death was announced by his family via his Instagram profile, where they paid tribute to their “fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.”

“He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues,” they wrote.

Check out Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir performing ‘Easy On Me’ in honour of Virgil Abloh: