Kanye West was met with a frosty reception when the camera panned to him at the Super Bowl, with loud boos being heard from the audience and ringing out around the stadium.

Fortunately, West had donned a full face black balaclava for the event, saving him from what surely would have been some interesting close-up photos.

West attended the event with his two eldest children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6 who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Later in the event, West took off his balaclava, and his negative facial expressions indicated that he was less than pleased.

Kanye West went on an Instagram spree overnight, with most of his post’s aimed at his ex-wife’s new boo, Pete Davidson.

In one of the posts, he shared an image of himself and Davidson (who he refers to as ‘Skete’) facing off for a “fight night”. In the caption, he insinuated that Davidson is playing a part of the new Kardashian show, soon to be released on Hulu.

“This ain’t about Sekete people it’s about selling y’all a narrative. Skete just playing his part in Frozen 3, accept it’s not in the theatres this time, it’s on Daily Mail [sic],” Ye wrote in the caption.

In a brand new post, Ye has further (kind of) explained his reasoning behind the excessive posts and online attacks aimed at Davidson.

“This is what this means. Disney owns Hulu. Disney wants to influence a wider age group. Disney assigned the actor skete to serve in some bigger narrative “but for some reason refused to give a stylist”,” he posted.

The post continued, “I joke while expressing my side just like SNL which is also gang with disney. Skete been wearing fake trump hats to ridicule me for not being in my black place as a voter and throwing shots at me about mental health he’s a pawn. I’m not crazy I wouldn’t have had such a big impact on culture for the past 20 years if I was.”

“This is the real narrative. Everyone else is afraid. But now that they played with my family its up,” West concluded.

