Devoted Donald Trump foghorn Tucker Carlson has revealed that he voted for Kanye West during the 2020 presidential election.

As Politico report, two Tucker Carlson associates confirm that the television host made the claim, with a third saying that before the election, Carlson announced his intention to mark the ballot for Kanye. Considering his unwavering, vocal support for Trump, sources are unsure whether his claims were in jest.

One source suggested that he thought Carlson’s claim to separate himself from his Fox News associates. “It’s his way of saying that he’s not just another Trumpette at Fox News like Sean Hannity,” one of the sources said.

Carlson has previously sung the praises of Kanye West on his show. “[M]uch like someone else who comes to mind, West may be precisely crazy enough to think for himself, and that’s a valuable quality right now,” Carlson said following West’s meeting with Trump at the oval office back in 2018. “But listen carefully to what he said. Sprinkled throughout his ramblings are flashes of truth, real insights into the way the world actually is rather than the way they tell us it is.”

The Kanye West 2020 US presidential campaign was shambolic. As a piece of performance art, however, it was beautiful chaos. West’s presidential bid appeared doomed from the beginning, when it was revealed that West had missed out on deadlines to appear on ballots in numerous states. But he has forged onward, holding controversial rallies including one where he claimed Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves“. He also admitted that the entire schtick was an an attempt to hurt the presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s election chances.