Kanye West is inescapable these days. Ye is inevitable. He’s so domineering that poor Pete Davidson is fleeing to literal space to get some space from his love rival.

If someone feels they still aren’t getting enough Ye content from the litany of daily news headlines and in-depth Netflix documentaries, enter Concordia University: the Montreal university is offering Canada’s very first university course solely devoted to the rapper.

Taught by professor Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman (also an MC), “Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design” will study the evolution of Ye’s artistry and cultural impact.

“I want to bring something new and fresh to students,” Alsalman explained on Instagram about the class. “An opportunity to bring more amazing guests to the University and to discuss the world through the lens of one of the most influential artists of our generation.”

The professor also revealed that the class will also be about “community , creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams, and nightmares – and more importantly, self-actualisation.”

According to the class description, it will discuss “Ye’s art, design, music, celebrity and cultural impacts in the age of information… Unquestionably a problematic figure, Kanye West, or Ye, is also a maven of all the creative industries he has touched.

By using Kanye’s albums as cultural, artistic and personal lenses, this class studies the evolution of his genius and explores the concepts of ‘Kanyetive Dissonance’—the unique complex and controversial natures and contexts of Kanye’s body of work.”

If you want to try and understand better one of the most complex artists of our time, you can apply now via Concordia University’s online portal. With only 200 spots available, the class is expected to fill up very quickly. And you just know that once Ye hears word of this, he’ll be donning one of those suffocating Yeezy masks and sneaking into the front row – you just know that he would love to witness an entire university course devoted to himself.

