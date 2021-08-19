Kanye West is yet to drop DONDA on a streaming platform, but before he does, he’s bringing the hype to Chicago.

Coming off the heels of back-to-back listening parties at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and shifting around album release dates, West is about to make the DONDA saga a three-peat.

West announced the third listening party event on social media, notifying his fans that the event will take place in South side Chicago’s Solider Field stadium.

Taking the DONDA listening party saga to Chicago holds deep significance for the rapper.

West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, however after his parents divorced when he was just three years old, he relocated to Chicago with his mother Donda.

Chicago is where West spent his formative years growing up and a city that influenced his life and his mother’s.

While delays certainly aren’t anything unfamiliar to the creative process of West, there’s something that feels different this time, with the rapper plotting many surprises along the way.

As per Billboard, it has been confirmed by West collaborator, Ameer Sudan that we can expect the third public show to be bigger than what we’ve previously seen.

Sudan said, “Expect a more detailed show on a whole other level.”

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia and West’s personal videographer, Nico Ballesteros will once again be on deck to bring the event to life.

As for the rest of us who aren’t able to attend, the event will be live-streamed exclusively again on Apple Music.

West’s second listening party event in Atlanta broke modern-day records, becoming the most viewed Apple Music Livestream ever.

Having raked in 5.4 million viewers in total, it beat out a record previously held by Twitch.

Tickets for the event go on sale August 20th, with the event to be held at 10pm on August 26th.

