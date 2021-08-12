Kanye West has officially broken a record with his DONDA livestream listening party in Atlanta.

As per Billboard, West’s second livestream for the impending album pulled a huge 5.4 million viewers, as well as breaking another record by way of merchandise.

West held the second listening party at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta last Thursday, August 5th.

Further according to the source, West’s livestream view count is more than double of a record held by Twitch, which was up until now, the highest livestream views record.

Last year the Primetime Emmys garnered a view count of 6.1 million people, which is also revered as of one the biggest livestream events over the last pandemic-ridden year.

When it comes the DONDA merch, the rapper reportedly hit $7 million in revenue from sales. This also matches West’s revenue achieved by his Yeezy Gap collaboration – from releasing just one piece: the blue Round Jacket.

Former Gap CEO, Micky Drexler recently spoke on the collab, sharing how in his opinion: it doesn’t make sense.

Drexler said, “I probably shouldn’t say this but I told him he shouldn’t do the deal because it doesn’t make any sense in my opinion.”

“So, I know the jacket sold out,” he continued. “They did $7 million on the jacket overnight. [Kanye] is a smart guy but he shouldn’t have done it. And I don’t think they should have done it, either.”

See inside the ‘DONDA’ livestream event performed by Kanye West: