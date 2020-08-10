Kanye West has unveiled his latest design for his range of YEEZY footwear in collaboration with Adidas and basketball player Derrick Rose, with the new shoe dubbed YZY D Rose – and it’s truly something else.

Dropping the news over Twitter on Saturday, the shoe’s bizarre design had social media users immediately baffled over what exactly the footwear’s texture was and how one is actually supposed to wear them, along with some amazing comparisons to everything from chips on a stick to spaghetti pasta.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1292308705179041793

Of course, as the Tweet spread like wildfire, so too did the memes, jokes, and criticism of the strange, ribbed-for-pleasure looking footwear.

“It looks like when I would press my gum to the roof of my mouth and then peel it off to look at all the indentations…” one Twitter user disturbingly revealed, while another added: “Omg I need this for my kitchen my dishes are going to be so clean with these.”

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1292308705179041793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1292354903223017475%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fjunkee.com%2Fd-rose-yeezy%2F265379

https://twitter.com/affectionthirst/status/1292313946922393601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1292313946922393601%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insider.com%2Fkanye-west-new-yeezy-shoes-design-picture-2020-8

There were, however, a few scattered praises among the mountain of criticism, with one user adding: “I like how you’re changing conventional shoe designs, people will look at you crazy at first cos they won’t understand but with time, everyone gon’ fuck with it.”

It’s not the first time Kanye West and his avant-garde footwear have endured the wrath of meme-making netizens. In September 2019, Yeezy launched the “foam runner,” a slip-on clog that led to an avalanche of jokes as people dubbed the chunky design as a really, really expensive pair of crocs, or “Yocs”.

It comes following weeks of controversy surrounding the rapper, most recently, the news that he could be facing legal ramifications amid his current US presidential bid after his home town of Illinois reportedly removed his name from the ballot due to invalid signatures.

In order for West to be considered an Independent nominee, he was required to submit 2,500 written signatures from voters by July 20th. West reportedly filed 3,218, however, 1,928 of those signatures were ruled invalid by a state elections board review, which left West short on the required number of signatures.

While West’s lawyers reportedly have until August 21st to defend the signatures in question, the Chicago Tribune added that Kanye West is “virtually certain to be kicked off the ballot”.

