Kanye West recently performed his upcoming studio album, DONDA to the world last week at an album listening party at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The original plan was to give fans a taste of the album and to release the album the following day… or was it?

Friday – the supposed release day came and went. All the while, no new album was delivered anywhere.

Naturally this left fans confused and frustrated, with many feeling unbothered as any loyal Kanye West fan knows that an album no-show or a pushed back date is all a part of the parcel.

Something did drop though, and it wasn’t an album. It was a tweet that confirmed that we should all stop checking for the album to surprise release because now it had a new date and it wouldn’t be this month.

Two sources close to West, Malik Yusef and Justin LaBoy both took to their social media accounts to state the new album release date, that being August 6th.

Justin LayBoy wrote, “He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

Earlier this week it was reported that West had moved into Mercedez-Benz Stadium to finish off the album, meaning that he missed his performance slot at Rolling Loud Festival.

Apparently he has even created a studio space as well as living quarters inside of the stadium and has also employed a personal chef to prepare his meals.

West is maintaining the listening party vibes as he was reportedly so inspired by the crowd at his Donda listening party that he wanted to stay in Atlanta to finish off the album.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.