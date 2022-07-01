Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things.

The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.

The song took off after it appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things as the song that liberated Max from Vecna’s curse. The actress who plays Max, Sadie Sink, took a practical approach to the song, as she reportedly listened to the song for 24 hours straight. This is similar to what her character, Max, had to do in the show to keep Vecna’s curse at bay.

Some Stranger Things cast members recently sat down for an interview with Pedestrian while they were in Australia where they talked about Season 4 and what’s to come. During the interview, Sink revealed exactly what she had to do to get herself in the mindset for this listening extraveganza.

Max had to listen to the song for hours to avoid being haunted by Vecna, which became somewhat of a meme in the days following Season 4 Vol. 1’s release. It turns out that not only did Max have to listen to the same song for hours on end, but Sink did as well to prepare for the part.

What was your reaction when you picked up the Season 4 script and saw what was to come?

Sadie: It’s crazy, reading the scripts is always different. It feels different on paper until you’re in the moment doing it and then realise ‘Oh wow, this is really cool!’

Gaten: The table reads are the closest we get to seeing the show for the first time. We have the same experience that the fans get when it’s released. It’s always cool seeing who you’ll be sitting next to because it’s always a good indication of who you’ll be spending time with this season.

Volume 1 was wild! Which moment freaked you out the most? I think I already know yours, Sadie.