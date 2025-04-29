Kate Ceberano’s upcoming ‘Australian Made’ tour has expanded, with four major city shows added to the schedule following strong demand.

The ARIA-winning icon has tacked on headline dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Sydney, on top of the original 22-stop regional schedule.

The four new shows are Sydney (venue to be announced) on September 14, Hamer Hall in Melbourne on September 19, Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on September 20, and Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on October 11.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via kateceberano.com.

“The response to this tour has blown us away,” Ceberano says. “It looks like I wasn’t the only one to think the time is right for a retrospective of my 40 years in Australian music — not only as a writer and a performer but as a massive fan. ”

She promises a set packed with “Australian classics and handpicked surprises,” paying homage to artists she’s known, admired, and shared stages with across four decades. After an especially loud call from fans in Adelaide, Ceberano pushed hard to lock in a climactic date at the newly refurbished Thebarton Theatre.

“I love Adelaide, my family has a long history with SA and I have some great mates who live there, so it was a show I was determined to make happen,” she says. “I’m also stoked to add Brisbane to the line-up as well as a hometown Melbourne show at the beautiful Hamer Hall.”

The tour marks a full-circle moment for Ceberano. At just 20 years old, she took the stage on the original Australian Made tour in 1986, alongside INXS, Jimmy Barnes, Divinyls, and Models. Nearly forty years later, she’s hitting the road again — revisiting that era, those anthems, and the music that shaped her.

This time, she’s mixing her own platinum-selling hits with reimagined covers of Australian classics, including songs by Divinyls, Models, INXS, Mental As Anything, Jimmy Barnes, Sia, Icehouse, Silverchair, John Farnham, Australian Crawl, Paul Kelly, and more.

“It’s so important for me to express my culture, my Australia, in song,” Ceberano says.

“This is a love letter to the artists, bands, audiences and storytellers who I’ve travelled with over this vast continent for four decades, a deep dive into what makes ME an Australian artist: my hungry heart holding their words to my chest, making them the soundtrack to my life.”

She’ll be joined across all 25 dates by guitarist/producer Harts, and Kathleen Halloran, who will also showcase her own original music on her first national tour.

Kate Ceberano 2025 Australian Made Tour

Tickets and info via www.kateceberano.com

June

06 – Batemans Bay, Yuin Theatre, NSW

07 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, NSW

08 – Canberra, Theatre Centre, ACT

12 – Wyong, Art House, NSW

13 – Sawtell, RSL, NSW

14 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, NSW

26 – Cowra, Civic Centre, NSW

27 – Wangaratta, Alpine MDF Theatre, VIC

28 – Albury, Entertainment Centre, VIC

29 – Frankston, Arts Centre, VIC

July

03 – Perth, Astor Theatre, WA

05 – Albany, Entertainment Centre, WA

06 – Margaret River, HEART Theatre, WA

10 – Ringwood, Karralyka Centre, VIC

11 – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

12 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre, VIC

17 – Nunawading, The Round, VIC

18 – Sale, The Wedge, VIC

19 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre, VIC

25 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre, QLD

26 – Darwin, Entertainment Centre, NT

August

21–23 – Broken Hill, Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW

September

14 – Sydney (venue to be announced), NSW

19 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

20 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

October

11 – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA