Katy Perry has labelled Australia as “the scariest country” in the world during a chat on Network 10’s The Project this week.

In an interview alongside American country music singer Thomas Rhett to promote their duet ‘Where We Started’ on Thursday, Perry revealed that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom came face-to-face with some unsightly Australian creepy-crawlies during her time in Queensland.

“I was in this place called Cairns or by Port Douglas,” Perry told The Project hosts on Thursday.

“The first night I was there, there was a hairy spider that was like this big that was on my bed stand,” Perry continued, adding that she was forced to remove the creature with a hoodie.

“Oh, it was wild. There was a black snake at one point,” she added of her other scary Down Under encounters.

“There is a whole list of just – this like mini octopus that can kill you in one little bite. Like do not think about swimming in any of those beaches, there are crocs. It’s crazy. Australia is dangerous.”

Host Lisa Wilkinson replied to the ‘Roar’ singer, “But it’s fabulous. And what do they say Katy? What doesn’t kill you…”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Perry joked, “Makes you stronger. Or you lose a limb!”

Katy and Orlando recently headed to Australia for three months when her husband-to-be was filming his upcoming flick Wizards! in north Queensland.

It seems their trip wasn’t all full of scary animal encounters, with the singer posting a slew of pics of her trip including her getting up close and personal with an adorable koala.

“Daddy filmed a movie in AUS. I went down unda,” Perry captioned the snap of her smiling as she held the cuddly creature while in Cairns.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.