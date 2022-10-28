What a strange week in music it’s been. There was the fake rumour about the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. There was everything Kanye did and said. And there was also Katy Perry, whose eye glitch had many fans worrying for her health.

A clip of her recent Las Vegas performance went viral, showing the pop star’s eye appearing to malfunction during her set.

After realising many were worried about the incident, Perry took to social media to address the concern. “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she captioned the Instagram post, which was accompanied by a clip of her performance.

Ever the savvy promoter, Perry, who recently turned 38, used the post to reveal an extra 14 shows were being added to her Las Vegas residency next year.

“The show’s set list is a fun [roller coaster] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!” she continued.

“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too…I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)”

“Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha,” she added. That’s a lot of complicated hashtags, Katy Perry.

The comments section immediately filled up with well-wishes, including from fellow pop star Sarah Hudson, who said, “this post speaks to my heart.”

The official Instagram account of Resorts World Las Vegas, where Perry’s residency is held, wrote, “we can’t wait to see you in 2023!” You can find Perry’s full tour dates here.

