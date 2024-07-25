ICYMI, it was confirmed today (July 25) that singer Katy Perry is set to return Down Under as this year’s AFL Grand Final headliner.

The US pop superstar will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment on Saturday, September 28th.

“I’m so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final. See you in September Oi Oi Oi!” Perry shared in a statement.

Perry is no stranger to gracing the stage at sporting events – she has previously performed at the the 2015 NFL Super Bowl XLIX and 2020 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup.

As the nation awaits for the “Roar” singer to head our way for what’s bound to be a monumental performance, we take a look back on some of the best covers of her songs by talented Aussie artists:

5 Seconds of Summer – “Teenage Dream”

In 2014, pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer put a chilled, acoustic spin on “Teenage Dream” during a live session with SiriusXM.

Their rock-infused cover brought a fresh vibe to the song, showing off their knack for transforming pop hits into lively anthems, and fans couldn’t get enough of the epic performance.

Dami Im – “Roar”

Dami Im delivered a show-stopping performance of “Roar” on The X Factor Australia back in 2013. Her powerful vocals and emotional delivery turned Perry’s anthem into a stirring, unforgettable performance.

Dami’s cover was a pivotal moment in her career, earning her widespread acclaim and showcasing her incredible range and commanding stage presence.

Samantha Jade – “Wide Awake”

Samantha Jade performed “Wide Awake” on The X Factor Australia in 2012 during the first live performance show on September 17th. She well and truly wowed the judges and audience, with Ronan Keating even stating, “I’m going to get in trouble for saying this but that was better than Katy Perry.”

“‘Wide Awake’ was the first song I ever sang on the X Factor,” Samantha Jade later explained in her Track by Track series on YouTube.

“It’s such a beautiful song, and I can relate to it in a lot of ways, like being ‘wide awake’ from going through a lot, and especially for me I relate it to the industry. It was the first song I sang, so it’s special to revisit it.”

Chris Sebastian – “Firework”

Chris Sebastian took on “Firework” during The Voice Australia in 2012, delivering a stunning rendition during a battle round against vs Yshrael Pascual, leading to his entry into the live shows.

His cover impressed both the judges and the audience, making it one of the most memorable performances of the season.