Kaytranada is set to make a powerful return to Australia in January 2025 with his Timeless tour, bringing his blend of genre-bending grooves back to fans who have waited nearly a decade since his last full tour down under.

It was 2016 when Kaytranada first hit Australian stages, bringing the infectious beats of his debut album 99.9%, and this year, he’s back with an even bigger sound. Known for his seamless fusion of hip-hop, funk, and electronic vibes, Kaytranada’s live shows are all about dynamic rhythms and the electric energy that only he can bring.

Alongside Kaytranada, fans will be treated to an impressive supporting lineup featuring some of his most iconic collaborators and emerging names in electronic music. Channel Tres, known for his unique fusion of hip-hop and house beats, will bring his magnetic energy to the tour, while Lou Phelps and Kitty Ca$h round out the bill with their fresh, experimental styles.

The Timeless tour will see Kaytranada performing across major Australian cities, with stops in Sydney on January 18th, Brisbane on January 23rd, Melbourne on January 24th for his headlining slot at AO LIVE during the Australian Open, and Perth on January 25th.

Timeless, his latest album, has only furthered Kaytranada’s status as a force in electronic music, with the critically acclaimed project featuring collaborations with icons like Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat.

With this tour, fans in Australia will get a first-hand experience of the new material. Kaytranada’s ability to create a deeply immersive soundscape with an effortless, hypnotic flow makes his live shows feel equally timeless and ahead of the curve, a combination that continues to set him apart in the music scene.

Tickets are anticipated to be in high demand, with presale registration beginning on Wednesday, November 6th, at 1 PM AEDT, and general tickets available from Thursday, November 7th, at the same time.